As cases surge, Beshear warns 'if you're not vaccinated, it's coming for you'

The governor said the commonwealth saw nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases sounding the alarm for health departments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The commonwealth is experiencing a new surge of COVID-19 cases due in large part to the delta variant and vaccination numbers.

Latest stats shown at Gov. Andy Beshear's "Team Kentucky" briefing illustrated a rapid rise in daily cases, surging from about 200 cases a month ago to nearly 3,000 Wednesday.

The governor emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against the virus and was accompanied by speakers at healthcare systems throughout the state.

“Many think only the elderly and those with underlying health conditions will experience complications from this virus," chief nurse executive for Physicians at University of Louisville (UofL) Health Cindy Lucchese said. "Well, that’s just not the case. With the emergence of the delta variant, we are seeing younger and healthier people become very sick, and this includes pediatric patients.

UofL Health said that 90% of COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated.

Since the week of June 28, Kentucky's weekly COVID-19 cases have grown from 1,135 to 13,903 this week.

"It's real, if you're not vaccinated it's coming for you," the governor said. "We want to protect you, we want to stop it from spreading, we want to stop it from killing people. Please get vaccinated."

The governor emphasized that the fight against COVID-19 could end by "tomorrow" if everyone was vaccinated. Right now, 54% of the state's population is vaccinated with 5,589 vaccinations in the past day.

