Inaugural 5K to honor photographer Tyler Gerth to be held in June

The 5K will commemorate the one-year anniversary of his shooting death at Jefferson Square Park while photographing protests for racial justice in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known photographer shot and killed during last summer’s social justice demonstrations is being honored with a 5K walk and run this summer.

Building Equal Bridges and the Tyler Gerth Foundation will hold their first ever Tyler Gerth Memorial 5K will be held on June 26 at the Big Four Bridge.

The 5K will commemorate the one-year anniversary of his shooting death at Jefferson Square Park while photographing protests for racial justice in Louisville.

In a statement, officials said, “Tyler believed in creating a future in which his nieces and nephews wouldn’t have to deal with the racism and division that so many generations have witnessed in this country. Building Equal Bridges is committed to that goal.”

The cost to participate is $30 per person and will increase to $35 after Apr. 20.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.