Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana CEO to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After 31 years with Big Brother Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, CEO Jeri Swinton has announced her upcoming retirement.

Swinton said she has pride in how Big Brother Big Sisters has affected not only Littles and Bigs, but the staff and overall community. She also said watching kids like slain mentor Tyler Gerth's Little Brother grow has been one of the most rewarding parts of her experience.

"Many kids in this community don't see themselves as having much of a future until they get a big brother or big sister," Swinton said.

Swinton said Gerth was inspired by his father’s time a Big Brother when he was matched with 14-year-old Timothy Cherry. Since meeting, Cherry has raised his GPA to a 4.0, considering Gerth like family.

Under Swinton's leadership, the organization started a partnership with WHAS11 and moved into its own building.

"That's definitely one of my prouder moments," Swinton said. "To us have a building where our matches can gather, where we can do volunteer orientations, where we can do family activities."

Swinton is expected to retire within six months, and the Board of Directors will start its search for her successor at its next meeting. She said she will continue to be a supporter of the organization past her tenure as its CEO.

