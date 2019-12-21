LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Danny Wimmer Presents announced the 2020 dates for the Louisville Trifesta Series.

RELATED: Is Louisville becoming the new destination for all things music?

2nd Annual Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival on September 12-13.

The return of America’s Largest Rock Festival, Louder Than Life, on September 18–20.

The perfect blend of bourbon, food and music, Bourbon & Beyond, on September 25–27.

“We are looking forward to Trifesta 2020 and are excited for visitors to experience Louisville’s authentic bourbon heritage and one-of-a-kind culinary scene, all while listening to some of the biggest names in music over three consecutive weekends,” says Karen Williams, President & CEO of Louisville Tourism. “Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond

have helped put the city of Louisville on the map as one of the best cities for festivals and events in North America.”

As previously announced, Metallica was named headliner of Louder than Life in 2020. Passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now.

The lineup for Hometown Rising will be announced in February and the lineup for Bourbon & Beyond is coming in March. The Louder Than Life lineup will be announced this Spring.

The Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

RELATED: Louder Than Life Festival announces Metallica as 2020 headliner

RELATED: Trifesta music festival had large economic impact on Louisville and small business owners

RELATED: Bourbon and Beyond attracts 91,000 people, 23 noise complaints

RELATED: Louder Than Life wraps up 'Tri-festa' series

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.