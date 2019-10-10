LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The Louder than Life Festival has announced that Metallica will be headlining the 2020 event.

The event will be two nights, Friday and Sunday with two different sets.

To lock in your pass visit louderthanlifefestival.com.

