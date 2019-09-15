LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a long time in the making but the time has finally come. The first ever country music bourbon festival has come to Louisville and is expected to bring thousands from all over the country.

"We've been working on this, for a really really long time. It's been something we've been wanting to do that we wanted to do the right way," said Lindsey Madina, the Director of Marketing with Danny Wimmer Presents.

And now seeing it come to fruition, they hit the right note. They have combined Louisville's food scene with an incredible bourbon experience. They made sure a part of the city is ingrained in every single piece of the festival sights.

It's a splash of southern with Kentucky culture, bringing the traditional feel of country but adding a modern flair.

The artists are acknowledging this festival is special because it's about more than the music.

"It's definitely the people. Maybe it's Louisville, I mean right...something about Louisville's people are just awesome," said Imaj, one of the country music artists. "It's not about me, it's about the audience I'm performing for."

"These are festivals for and about the city. These are our love letters to a city that we care so much for," Madina said.

And hometown rising is just the beginning of watching the city transform into a music hub and destination. Next weekend is Bourbon and Beyond, followed by Louder than Life.

"And it just feels like music is becoming more and more important in this city. More people are starting to gravitate towards Louisville because of that importance," Madina said.

