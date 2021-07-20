No evacuations after train derails in Hardin County, EMA chief says

According to Hardin Co. EMA Chief Bryce Shumate, a total of seven train cars derailed into a creek. Five of the cars are empty and two contain non-hazardous cargo.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Hardin County.

The incident happened Tuesday evening near Colesburg, about five miles north of Elizabethtown.

No injuries have been reported and there will be no evacuations.

It is not clear what caused the train to go off the tracks.

