Two children hit by stray bullets while inside Newburg home

Louisville Metro Police said the bullets entered through the window of a home on Red Fern Rd., hitting a 12-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for suspects after two children were injured early Tuesday morning in the Newburg neighborhood.

According to LMPD, officers responded to the 5000 block of Red Fern Rd. around 12:30 a.m. on July 20. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy who had been injured by gunfire.

The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the boy had what appeared to be a graze wound on his hand. Both children were taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police believe the children were hit by stray bullets that entered through the window of the home. It's unclear where the shots came from. No one has been arrested and police are looking for more information.

If you know anything about this incident, you can leave an anonymous tip at 574-LMPD (5673).

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.