Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2022 queen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned for this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival.

At the spin of the wheel during the 63rd annual Fillies Derby Ball at the Galt House Saturday night, 23-year-old Nancy Ngo was named queen.

Ngo is a 2nd-year grad student at the University of Louisville studying public health with a concentration in health policy.

The Royal Court is made up from women around the state and serve as ambassadors for the Festival.

They will attend all Derby events along with sharing the importance of academics, volunteerism and community involvement.

Jimi Porter, Molly Sullivan, Haven Wolfe and Sarah Rhodes round out the Royal Court.

Each of the women will two scholarships – one from The Fillies, Inc. and the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

