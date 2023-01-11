Tennessee-born business to open second Louisville location in Norton Commons

The first location in Louisville opened in Middletown several years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons will be getting Louisville's second-ever storefront of a Tennessee-based juicing shop.

"I Love Juice Bar" will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a press release.

The juice bar offers juices, smoothies, bowls and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options across 11 states in the Southeast.

Franchise owner, Ashley McCarthy, says her and her team are excited to open their doors to the people of Norton Commons.

“We believe Norton Commons is the perfect location for I Love Juice Bar’s family-owned and operated business and we can’t wait to meet you in our café!” McCarthy said.

Juice as it was supposed to be made --- No ice. No filler. All natural. All love. 💚 Posted by I Love Juice Bar on Monday, November 28, 2022

Louisville's first I Love Juice Bar location is located in Middletown. The newest storefront will be on Norton Common's Meeting Street.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new location will also offer catering services and personal delivery services throughout the neighborhood.

The official ribbon cutting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17th at 10 a.m.

