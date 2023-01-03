Fine-dining restaurant to open in St. Matthews

The Louisville location will be its first to open in Kentucky and its 62nd restaurant in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand-new restaurant will be opening its doors in St. Matthews next month.

The Capital Grille, a fine dining restaurant known for dry-aged steaks, will open inside one of Louisville's most popular shopping malls.

Located in the Oxmoor Center, the new restaurant will reportedly feature a world-class wine list and personalized service, according to a press release.

The restaurant is renowned for expertly prepared steaks, which are dry aged in-house and hand cut daily by the butcher.

Two of their signature menu items include: a bone-in, dry-aged New York strip with shallot butter and a sliced filet mignon with Cipollini onions, wild mushrooms, and fig essence.

There are 61 other Capital Grilles across the country. Some cities they serve are Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles.

The opening of The Capital Grille will create 90 new jobs in the Louisville area, according to the release. A full list of job openings is available here.

Some of the positions they are currently hiring for in Louisville include: server, host, restaurant manager, cook, food runner and bartender.

The Executive Chef Partner, Chris McIntosh, is a Louisville native who previously worked in Le Moo, Eddie Merlot's and Bob's Steak & Chop House.

He has been a Chef in Louisville for 11 years and says he is excited to introduce The Capital Grille to the community.

