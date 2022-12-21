Chef Edward Lee to open new restaurant next year in Butchertown neighborhood

Chef Edward Lee announced the opening of his newest restaurant, Nami, on Wednesday. It will serve a mix of traditional and modern Korean dishes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Award-winning Chef Edward Lee announced that he will be opening a new restaurant in early 2023.

Nami will feature "classic Korean dishes alongside modern interpretations of the cuisine such as Korean BBQ, Bibimbap, Banchan, Mandu, and Pa Jun, as well as feature items like house-made Kimchi, and more."

Located in the Butchertown neighborhood, officials say the steakhouse will be Lee's first restaurant delving into the cuisines of his heritage. In addition, it will be his first new restaurant in the commonwealth in five years.

“I’ve always wanted to get back to my roots and cook Korean cuisine in a way that represents my heritage but also influenced by my experiences of over 20 years of being a chef in Kentucky,” Lee said in a news release.

According to the news release, the kitchen will consist of chefs who have been close to Lee for years, including local chefs Breonna Baker and Yeon-Hee Chung.

Officials say the cocktails at Nami will feature ingredients and flavors that "pay homage to Asian cuisine and will take notes from trends around the globe while still being unique and thoughtful."

According to the news release, the restaurant will have two levels. The first floor will have the main dining room, bar and lounge and the upstairs level will have traditional Korean grill tables, a private dining room and a private karaoke room.

Besides Nami, officials say, the building will also have another Lee concept: Neighbor Noodles. The concept is a carry-out only noodle shop that will be operated by the same group of people.

