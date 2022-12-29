This Louisville ice cream shop is opening their second location in spring 2023

The shop serves hand dipped cones, milkshakes, sundaes, baked goods and candies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's some sweet news for ice cream lovers -- Ehrler's Ice Cream is opening their second location in the new year!

The ice cream shop made the announcement in a video on their Facebook and captioning it with, "BIG NEWS for 2023! Our second storefront is coming soon. See you there!"

Ehrler's currently has a downtown Louisville location on E. Main St. They serve hand dipped cones, milkshakes, sundaes, baked goods and candies.

The local brand goes back more than 150 years. Ehrler’s originally began as a dairy company in 1867 and grew into one of the region’s favorite ice cream destinations.

The new location will be at 2500 Bardstown Road, on the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevillian Way, and it will have a patio area.

