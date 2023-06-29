'We should have learned by now': DOJ points out lessons of homeless man who died in custody

Example video title will go here for this video

Keith Smith had 21 interactions with police in 21 months, and the report accused LMPD of unnecessarily escalating situations with him.

On May 26, LMPD released documents related to the cases mentioned in the DOJ report , and we learned this man's name was Keith Renee Smith.

This man had 21 interactions with police in 21 months, and the report accused LMPD of unnecessarily escalating situations with him. The report also noted times officers mocked him for his mental and behavioral health issues, used unreasonable force, and hospitalized him against his will.

In the Department of Justice report on Louisville Metro Police , the authors said Metro Government needed to look at the experiences of one man to see how they are failing people with behavioral health issues.

Looking closer : Who is Keith Renee Smith?

"Keith's case is very sad...but it's very common," Susan Klusman Turner, a certified peer support specialist at Bridgehaven Mental Health Services, said.

Smith's 21 arrests between March 2020 and January 2022 were all misdemeanors. They included criminal trespassing third degree, disorderly conduct second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While he spent several months in Louisville Metro Corrections awaiting trial, he was almost never sentenced to jail time. That's because his crimes were not serious and the COVID-19 pandemic made low-level crimes less of a priority.

"I remember one time we walked out of the courtroom together, and we sat down on the courthouse steps. We wrote down all of his future court dates on sticky notes and I gave them to him," Caroline Travis, a former public defender who represented Smith in 2021, said.

"I almost dropped to my knees and started crying when I walked into the courtroom for his follow-up hearing and he was there," Travis said.

Travis said Smith told her he had been living with his mother, but she died at some time and Smith became homeless. Travis said he was living in the parking garage of the Brown Hotel at 4th and Broadway.

Travis got Smith a mental health evaluation in the summer of 2021, because she thought he was not capable of understanding a plea agreement. Travis said this forced him to stay in jail several months, and he was ultimately found competent at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange.

WHAS11 News was not able to find any living relatives or friends of Smith, and believes Travis may have been the person who knew him best.

"I think a person with mental health issues, their survival is based on their relationships," Klusman Turner said.

Because health records are not public, WHAS11 News could not see if Smith had ever gotten psychiatric help or officially been diagnosed, but Travis said he had "severe" mental health issues. Another public defender who represented Smith in the fall of 2021 said he had schizophrenia and paranoia.

Smith's arrests stopped in January 2022 because he died at LMDC. He was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022 for refusing to leave Sicilian Pizza on 4th Street.

He died five days later in custody.

His autopsy from the State Medical Examiner said he died due to complications from stomach ulcers, including internal bleeding.