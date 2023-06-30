Man shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, police say

Police found a man who had been shot at the Dosker Manor apartments on E Muhammad Ali Blvd on Friday morning. He later died in the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard at the Dosker Manor Apartments, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers at the scene found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to UofL Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains ongoing with no arrests made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

