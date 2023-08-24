Police: Teenager hit by SUV in Bon Air neighborhood

A teenage boy was hit by an SUV while crossing the street at Hikes and Goldsmith lanes on Thursday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage boy is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Hikes and Goldsmith lanes, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a teenager who officials said had "minor injuries" after being hit by a car.

Investigators believe the teen boy was attempting to cross the street but failed to use the crosswalk and was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV stayed on scene, officials say.

The teenager, who officials say was alert and conscious, was transported by EMS to Norton Children's Hospital. Officials believe the boy will survive.

LMPD is investigating the incident.

