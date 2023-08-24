51-year-old man facing charges after driving Power Wheels Jeep while impaired

Authorities said the vehicle had no lights or reflectors and was hard to see.

VINCENNES, Ind. — An Indiana man has been arrested after allegedly driving a Power Wheels Jeep while impaired on Wednesday night.

An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper was patrolling in the 2500 block of North 2nd St. in Vincennes when he saw 51-year-old John McKee driving a Power Wheels Jeep in the road.

Authorities said the vehicle had no lights or reflectors and was hard to see.

The Power Wheels Jeep was eventually stopped on 2nd Street, and police said McKee displayed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety tests.

After further investigation at Good Samaritan Hospital, officials discovered that McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested and is currently booked at the Knox County Jail.

McKee was charged with operating a vehicle whole intoxicated with a prior conviction.

