Police arrest man accused of hitting victim with car in Bullitt County

Shepherdsville Police said David Beck is charged with murder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shepherdsville Police arrested a man accused of hitting another man with his car on Wednesday.

Investigators said it happened in the morning off South Preston Highway on the entrance road to the Arvato warehouse.

Court documents show the victim pulled out in front of David Beck's car, stopped, got out of his vehicle and started walking toward Beck.

Authorities said the 52-year-old then drove towards the victim and hit him; he later died from his injuries at UofL Hospital.

Beck stayed at the scene according to police.

Police confirmed this had nothing to do with Gov. Andy Beshear's planned appearance at a nearby ribbon-cutting ceremony at that location. That event was canceled.

