Police find man dead inside vehicle in Lyndon; LMPD Homicide investigating

Police officers found a man dead inside a vehicle in Louisville on Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Louisville on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., Lyndon Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Bridgeview Lane in Lyndon, according to a statement from Lyndon Police.

Lyndon Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said officers on scene found a man who had been shot dead inside the vehicle.

Louisville Metro's Homicide Unit will be handling the homicide investigation.

LMPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

