Double shooting outside Cane Run Road business leaves 2 injured, LMPD says

Police said a man and woman were found at separate locations after they left the scene of a shooting outside of a business on Cane Run Road and Bells Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A double shooting near Park DuValle has left two people injured, according to Metro Police.

Police said two victims – a woman found in the 3200 block of Commerce Center Place and a man, in the 3300 block of Penway Avenue was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims had been shot outside of a business near the intersection of Cane Run Road and Bells Lane when they were shot and fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not disclosed what may have led up to the shooting or determined the relationship between the victims.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.