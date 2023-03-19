Louisville man injured after shooting at stop light, LMPD says

Metro Police said the incident happened near Dr. W.J. Hodge and Kentucky Streets Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting incident at a west Louisville intersection has left one man injured, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Metro Police said they were notified of a shooting victim that arrived at UofL Hospital around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to their initial investigation, the man said he was in his car at a traffic light near Dr. W.J. Hodge and West Kentucky Streets in the California neighborhood when someone fired at him.

Police said the man drove himself to the hospital where he is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

No other information was immediately available.

The Second Division is handling the investigation and no arrests have been made.

