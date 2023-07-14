Cozy cocktail bar and whiskey lounge to open in Louisville soon

Tartan House is expected to open in the Nulu and Butchertown neighborhoods in July 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new cocktail bar with a whiskey focus will soon be open in Louisville's Butchertown and Nulu neighborhoods.

Slainte Hospitality announced its new bar concept, Tartan House, will open July 2023 at 1027 E. Main Street.

Serving both classic and house cocktails, there is something for everyone at Tartan House. The bar will offer a carefully curated selection of whiskies, both American and global, with a focus on Scotch whisky. Tartan House strives to offer the widest selection of Scotch whisky in Louisville.

“Louisville has an incredible amount of talent in the hospitality and drinks industry, and we look forward to progressing this even further with what our patrons will experience at Tartan House,” Jeff Knott, bar manager of Tartan House, said.

“We are elated to join the Louisville hospitality industry as Tartan House and share our passion for whiskey and cocktails with our patrons,” Peyton Beall, hospitality and general manager of Tartan House and managing partner of Slainte Hospitality, said. “This is a dream of ours that we finally are seeing come to fruition after many years of planning and work, and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”

Tartan House owners include Jeff Knott, Peyton Beall and Kyle Beall. With a combined total of over 35 years in the industry, Tartan House owners and their experienced staff want to offer a unique and specialized experience. Their goal is to offer expertly crafted cocktails, alongside a wide selection of whiskey, indoor and outdoor seating, curated whiskey tastings, private events and more.

All three owners have ties to the New Orleans area, and have worked with interior designers Sydney Alvey and Skyler Williams of Around House Studio to create an atmosphere for patrons that reflects New Orleans charm with a hint of Scottish flair.

“American whiskey and Scotch whisky share a storied connection that we’re excited to highlight at Tartan House,” Kyle Beall, hospitality and board member of Tartan House and managing partner of Slainte Hospitality, said. “Louisville’s passion for spirits makes it the perfect place to celebrate that connection.”

