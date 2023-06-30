Food truck created by Chick-fil-A opens in Louisville

Little Blue Menu will serve their new, traditional style chicken wings, straight fries, and toffee chocolate chip cookies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A food truck, created by Chick-fil-A, is now open in Louisville!

Little Blue Menu is an innovative restaurant concept from Chick-fil-A.

According to their Facebook page, they will serve their new, traditional style chicken wings, straight fries, and toffee chocolate chip cookies.

Chicken wings will come bone-in with the option of five sauces and seasonings: ranch, buffalo, sweet chili sauce, lemon pepper and sriracha garlic.

An 8 count meal starts off at $13.99. You can order an 8 count, 16 count, 24 count order of wings, french fries, and cookies a la carte. They will even be serving their signature lemonade and sweet tea!

Little Blue Menu had their grand opening on Friday, June 30. For the next three months, the food truck will be located outside of Macy's at the Oxmoor Mall from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. After that, it will travel to parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

