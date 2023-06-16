This booming cookie company is opening a second store in Fern Creek

Established in 2017, Crumbl has become the fastest-growing and largest cookie company with over 800 locations in 45+ states.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crumbl Cookies is about to make Louisville a lot sweeter!

The booming franchise is opening a second location in Fern Creek. Located at 7706 Bardstown Road, the new storefront will open its doors on Friday, June 23.

According to a press release, the grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275+ weekly rotating flavors, including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more. Keep an eye out for the weekly flavor drops on Sundays at 8 p.m. on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.

The store will be open from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. –12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Officials said customers can order in person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Starting Wednesday, June 28, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl's website.

For more information about Crumbl, please click here.

