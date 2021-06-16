Storage locker signed by Sullivan University headed to International Space Station

The storage locker Sullivan signed could be used for science experiments, food storage and personal storage for the astronauts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A piece of Sullivan University will be traveling beyond the earth's atmosphere soon.

In April, the school's culinary program partnered with NASA for a food competition. To recognize that partnership, a storage locker signed by university chefs, staff and leaders is being sent to the International Space Station.

During the competition, Sullivan chefs teamed up with high school students across the country to create meals for astronauts. The Space Dawgs of Burnet High School in Burnet, Texas won the competition.

“We are so proud of all the young culinarians that competed in this unique competition this past year and we are honored that NASA chose to recognize our support in such a unique, amazing way,” said Sullivan University Senior Associate Director of High School Programs Dustin Hall, who helped arrange the university’s partnership with NASA.

The storage locker Sullivan signed could be used for science experiments, food storage and personal storage for the astronauts.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.