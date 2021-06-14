JCPS opens three vaccine sites this week, encourage students to get their shots

JCPS is working with Wild Health to offer the Pfizer vaccine to people who are 12 and older.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three vaccine clinics this week in an effort to get students and the community vaccinated ahead of summer activities and the upcoming school year.

The following locations will be open every day from June 14 to June 18:

Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd. - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Highway - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brandeis Elementary, 2816 W. Kentucky St. - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JCPS is working with Wild Health to offer the Pfizer vaccine to people who are 12 and older. People do not need to be affiliated with JCPS in order to receive a vaccine at any of the locations.

"This is definitely going to be beneficial for our students," Iroquois High School interim principal Toetta Taul said. "We have a very diverse population. It's what our students need and it's also what the community needs, so we're willing to help any way we can."

Iroquois student Bella Sutton was the first person to receive a vaccine at Iroquois High School Monday morning.

"It's the responsible and safe thing to do," she said. "Knowing that it's going to be summertime, I'm going to be out and out and about and moving, it's the safe and responsible thing to do."

According to JCPS district health manager Eva Stone, the locations were chosen in line with the district's equity reopening plan, which seeks to ensure all students have the opportunity to receive a vaccine if they are eligible.

"We really are trying to be intentional about where we're offering services where there's data that suggests that people might not have as much access to the vaccine," she said.

JCPS announced masks will no longer be required in JCPS buildings, but the district said it hopes eligible students will get the vaccine as it works to protect everyone ahead of the school year.

"I think as more people get vaccinated and work of mouth spreads to their friends, people feel more comfortable getting vaccinated," Stone said. "They realize the vaccine is safe."