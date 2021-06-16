Baptist Health La Grange partners with Oldham County Schools for vaccine clinics

The hospital will be closing its on-site clinic and focusing its attention on pop up clinics like the one it hosted at Oldham County High School on Wednesday.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — More than 50% of people ages 12 and up have been vaccinated in Oldham County, according to CDC data.

Wednesday Baptist Health La Grange increased that number with the first of several vaccine clinics at area schools.

The hospital has vaccinated more than 500 kids between ages 12 and 18 at its distribution site, which is winding down operations. The last day at the hospital clinic will be June 23, and the organization hopes to turn its attention to vaccination 12- to 17-year-olds during pop ups like this one.

Sixteen-year-old Amelia Steedly got her COVID shot Wednesday, which she hopes will give her a more normal summer because she also just got her drivers license.

“I’ve been able to drive around and go places and everything,” Steedly said. “I’m going on vacation so that’s cool and then I’m going to leadership camp coming up so I’m excited to do that.”

Steedly was one of about 60 people who got a shot at Oldham County High School Wednesday.

Kids missed out on one summer last year, and with the vaccine now available to them, they won’t have to miss another.

“I ask the kids when they sit down what is your plan. A lot of them said Boy Scout camp, vacations, everyone is ready to get back,” vaccine distributor Madison Keith said. “Someone was playing an instrument and they’re ready to not have to take the mask on and off. Everyone is really excited.”

Baptist Health La Grange is going to other schools in Oldham County throughout the summer. Here is the full schedule:

Oldham County High School:

First dose: June 16, 1 - 4 p.m.

Second dose: July 7, 1 - 4 p.m.



South Oldham Middle School:

First dose: June 18, 9 - 11:30 a.m.

Second dose: July 9, 9 - 11:30 a.m.



North Oldham High School:

First dose: June 23, 1 - 4 p.m.

Second dose: July 14, 1 - 4 p.m.

East Oldham Middle School:

First dose: June 25, 9 - 11:30 a.m.

Second dose: July 16, 9 - 11:30 a.m.

The clinics are free and open to the public. You do not need an insurance card. You can make an appointment online. A parent or legal guardian must be present for patients under the age of 18.

