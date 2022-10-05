'Slow them down': Metro Council hears proposal on slow streets as Garland Avenue neighbors hope for speed bumps

Streets for People asked a Public Works committee to invest at least $500,000 annually into making streets safer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Belinda Williams sat on her Garland Avenue porch Tuesday with her two children inside and whirring cars outside.

"It's dangerous," she told WHAS11 news.

People speed down her road as a "shortcut" alternative to Broadway. Williams said she's tried with the city before, she had all of her neighbors sign a petition and Public Works even came out, but nothing came of it.

In the time we were talking, Felecia Warmer walked up and shared her frustration. "There have been two wrecks right there," she said, pointing to the house across the street and then to the intersection of 23rd and Garland. "A thousand wrecks right here. Every day, all day."

Michael Smith walked out of his home and Warmer called him over. "I mean anything to slow them down," he said.

Otherwise, Smith will continue to pay the price - literally. His car has been hit (and totaled) while parked on Garland more than once, "that's the third car I done got."

It's a struggle Williams tried to change, but the entire neighborhood deals with. "We got kids out here catching busses and they're flying through here, they're not looking for those kids," Williams added. "They don't care, or the city don't because I have been asking and asking them to do something about it."

Tuesday, the Metro Council Public Works Committee heard on that exact issue.

Councilwoman Nicole George said, "About 10% of the calls to the District 21 office involve concerns with speeding."

Streets for People asked the public works committee to invest at least $500,000 a year into making streets safer, putting speed humps on problem areas including Garland Avenue, and eliminating some hurdles.

In the Louisville Metro, if you want speed humps on your road, the group pointed out that over 70% of your neighbors have to agree and it can be hard to get that many people on board.

In Strathmoor Village, residents told WHAS11 News they're happy they made the change.

Marcia Segal said, "We are between Taylorsville Road and Bardstown Road. There are signs at some places saying this is a dangerous intersection."

The humps have been here for years - and at this point, some neighbors haven't had to give it a second thought.

Pat Coots said, "I mean a car just went down and I guess it did go fairly slowly. I mean you have to otherwise you'll be airborne."

While Strathmoor is its own municipality within the Metro, other people like Belinda Williams will have to wait for the city to change their roads.

"I have great-grandbabies," she said. "I'm glad I got a fence to keep them in the yard because other than that, who knows."

