Louisville mayor: Childcare, early learning among projects to be funded with next round ARP spending

Mayor Fischer said the COVID relief money allowed projects that were just dreams to become reality.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Councilmembers announced plans for more American Rescue Plan funds to be spent in the city.

More than $87.4 million is expected to be spent on projects including investments in childcare and early learning along with parks, pools and public health.

Fischer said the COVID relief money allowed projects that were just dreams to become reality.

“The American rescue plan is an extraordinary opportunity for Louisville and the entire community has come together to make the best use of these funds, starting with the public engagement process over the summer, and continuing right up to today,” he said.

The city will also fund improvements to our library system including opening up two new branches in the Fern Creek and Parkland neighborhoods.

In all, Fischer said the investments will benefit every part of the community including those most in need of support.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the funds will be spent:

Improvements to the Louisville Free Public Library system, including $8 million to go to expansion of the historic Main branch downtown, an expansion of the Portland Library, and opening of new libraries in Fern Creek and Parkland.

Investments in parks and pools across the city.

A public safety investment of $8.5 million in the city’s Office of Youth Development to help youth better access services and programs.

$7.5 million for early learning and childcare projects that will expand access and improve quality of programs for young children, helping mitigate COVID-19 development delays.

$1 million to address the tragic issues that lead paint continues to cause for residents in the city and $2 million to implement an electronic health records system, including telehealth capacity, to help the Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness team better serve the community.

Nearly $12.6 million to continue the city’s response to COVID-19, including life-saving vaccinations.

$2.5 million for comprehensive re-entry employment services.

$7 million to advance construction of student housing for Simmons College.

$2 million to improve or provide broadband access.

$10 million to remediate the old Rhodia brownfield in the Park Hill neighborhood to make it again a productive site.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED VIDEO