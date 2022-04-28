Mayor Fischer presents his final budget address

The mayor said the bulk of the $1.3 billion will be focused on areas including public safety, public health, equity and quality of life.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In his 12th and final budget address, Mayor Greg Fischer is proposing a budget of $1.3 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year - the largest in Louisville history.

Fischer called the plan a way of "planting seeds for future progress." His new proposal, which will ultimately have to be approved by Louisville Metro Council, includes $200K more in funding than last year.

The mayor unveiled his proposal during a press conference Thursday. During the event, he said the bulk of the funding will be focused on areas including public safety, public health, equity and quality of life.

This year's budget proposal does not include any major cuts to programs or departments and Mayor Fischer said about 75% of the budget funding will be for employee salaries.

Some of the highlights of Fischer's budget include $10 million for affordable housing, $3 million for Evolve502 to help JCPS students excel after high school, funding for new LMPD recruit classes and money to expand hours and programming at Louisville community centers.

Additionally, Fischer is planning to include $10 million for a Rainy Day fund and an extra $15 million to cover potential budget shortfalls once the ARP and CARES funding runs out.

Public Safety

Mayor Fischer said the goal of his budget is to redefine what public safety looks like - focusing on prevention, intervention, accountability and funding for police.

The mayor's proposal includes a total of $250 million dedicated to public safety. Of that money, more than $210 million will be allocated to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The money would be used for salaries, new recruitment classes and the first phase of a new LMPD training facility.

According to Fischer, the goal is to get 1,200 new officers by the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

“With efforts grounded in best practices and community involvement, we are funding law enforcement, violence-interruption programs and initiatives to re-build trust between police and the larger community they serve,” Fischer said.

Funding for the pilot 911 deflection program will be included in the budget as well as money for the Louisville Fire Department and the Department of Corrections.

For the jail, the funding will help expand camera systems, create additional monitoring equipment for incarcerated people who are "high-risk" and provide more body scanners at the entrances.

Education

In addition to funding for Evolve502, which helps students in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) get to college tuition-free. In addition, this year's budget proposal includes money for other programs focused on setting students up for success:

Code Louisville - $500,000

KentuckianaWorks - $600,000

Summer Works - $1 million

"Public safety also means giving our kids safe places to be," the mayor said.

According to a release, $5 million will be allocated for the Louisville Zoo's plan to turn undeveloped acres of zoo property into an interactive trails experience. An additional $1.3 million will be used to launch a new program called Louisville HeARTS, which will help unite people with the "healing power of the arts."

Public Health

Mayor Fischer praised the effectiveness of the Public Health and Wellness Department for their actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his budget proposal, the mayor is planning to give the department $4 million more than last year, bumping up their budget to $24.7 million.

Other health-focused priorities in this budget include planting more trees and creating an Energy Innovation Fund.

Looking back

Since it was his final budget address, Fischer spent some time reflecting on how much the city has changed while he has been mayor. During the past 12 years, Fischer said more than $21 billion has been invested in the city. This money has helped build new libraries, investments in west Louisville and brought back some of the city's beloved attractions including Colonial Gardens and Slugger Field.

More than $475 million has been invested in housing efforts to help the city's houseless population and Fischer said the funding has helped more than 20,000 people move out of poverty.

During his administration, several Metro Government officers were created to better needs the needs of the city's residents including:

Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods

Office of Equity

Louisville Forward

Office of Sustainability

Office for Performance Improvement and Innovation

Office for Globalization

One Water

From building new bridges to the introduction of the tourism ideal of "Bourbonism," Fischer said he feels like he has "laid the groundwork" for the city's success.

“I truly believe Louisville, from corner to corner, neighborhood to neighborhood… has become one of the most vibrant, one of the most entrepreneurial and one of the most compassionate cities in America. I see it every day – in old and young, in you and in my team, in businesses and schools. And this budget keeps that going,” he said.

You can see the full budget proposal here.

