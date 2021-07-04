1 dead following single-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in southern Jefferson County near I-65

Metro Police said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on South Park Road near I-65 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County.

Metro Police said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on South Park Road near I-65 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation states the operator was traveling westbound on South Park Road at a high rate of speed, failing to navigate a curve that caused the motorcycle to hit a guardrail.

The man, believed to be in his 30’s, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not yet known.

LMPD’s traffic unit is investigating.

