KSP: Man killed in crash during police pursuit in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Indiana man died in a crash on Frankfort Road, US 60 during a police pursuit in Shelby County Sunday night.

Officers from the Shelbyville Police department attempted to locate a vehicle after the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Michael Wagner, allegedly "stopped on the travel portion of the roadway and pointed a handgun at other motorists."

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but Wagner did not stop, leading police on a pursuit.

Investigators said Wagner was traveling at a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee police. He lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

KSP's investigation in ongoing.

