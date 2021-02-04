McConnell, Yarmuth react to US Capitol Police officer's death

According to the Associated Press, the attack occurred about 100 yards away from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — Both Congressman John Yarmuth and Senator Mitch McConnell posted on social media after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol Friday.

Video shows the driver crashing his car, coming out with a knife and running after the two officers. Officials said the suspect stabbed one of the Capitol Police officers. The suspect was shot and later died at a hospital.

Officer William "Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran and member of the department's first responders unit, was killed. His death is the second line-of-duty death this year, the first was during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"Thinking of the U.S. Capitol Police officers injured in the incident at the Capitol today, and grateful that all members of my DC staff are safe and accounted for," Rep. Yarmuth tweeted following reports that the two officers were injured.

Authorities said there was not an ongoing threat and the stabbing did not appear to be related to terrorism, though the Capitol was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Congress is in recess, and Yarmuth was in Louisville Friday morning to announce funding awarded to local health centers.

Senate Minority Leader McConnell also released a statement after Evans' death was announced.

"Once again, brave officers of the United States Capitol Police have been violently attacked while simply doing their job," McConnell said. "I am heartbroken that Officer William F. Evans was killed in the line of duty defending the Capitol. His name will go down in history for his selfless sacrifice."

According to the Associated Press, the attack occurred about 100 yards away from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. The checkpoint is usually used by senators and staff on weekdays.

Senators are currently in their home states, but McConnell said they are in contact with law enforcement to learn about the incident.

President Joe Biden had just left the White House for Camp David when the attack happened. A member of the National Security Council Staff is expected to brief him on the incident.

