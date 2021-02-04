New Albany police investigate overnight crash involving truck owned by city

The driver, a maintenance employee, was found and taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany Police Department is investigating a crash involving a utility vehicle owned by the city.

Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers were sent to the 800 block of Mt Tabor Road at 1:30 a.m. Friday to investigation a vehicle crash and fire. When they arrived, they found a Chevrolet truck ablaze off the roadway and near a baseball field.

New Albany Fire extinguished the flames, and officer discovered the truck was a utility vehicle owned by the City of New Albany. The driver, a maintenance employee, was found and taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash. Bailey said the crash remains under investigation.

