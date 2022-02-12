Shop local this Christmas at 'Bardstown Road Aglow'

The busy Highlands street will come alive on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buying local is so important. It gives back to the community you live in and helps support business owners who walk the same streets you do every day.

This Christmas, consider purchasing gifts that come from one of the many local shops Louisville has to offer.

The 37th annual "Bardstown Road Aglow" could give shoppers the opportunity they need to shop local, this holiday season.

This typically high-traffic street will soon be filled with live music, hot food and several local shops to support.

The largest night of commerce for the Highlands-area merchants starts at noon and ends at 10 p.m.

Patrons can enjoy special discounts on food, drinks and merchandise at participating restaurants and shops along Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue, Barret Avenue and Douglass Loop.

The "Barret Avenue Adventure" now extends the Aglow festivities from Breckinridge Street to Winter Avenue.

Now that the event is much larger, spanning across much of the Highlands, there are now free trolley rides with pickup locations throughout.

Live music will also take place at several pop-up locations along Bardstown Road, provided by the Louisville Federation of Musicians.

The annual Wendy’s Holiday Tree Lighting will reportedly happen at 6 p.m. just outside the Wendy's on the corner of Grinstead Drive.

Safai Coffee will be giving out free hot chocolate and The Thirsty Pedaler will also be on site with the Highlands' Reindeers.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.