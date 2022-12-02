Get a photo of your dog with Santa

"Pooch Pics with Saint Nick" is back at Three Dog Bakery. Here's how to secure your photo session.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's holiday tradition to get a photo of your child with Santa Claus but what if you have a fur baby instead?

Three Dog Bakery is throwing a fundraiser for the crazy dog parents of Louisville to get a photo of their pride and joy with Santa.

"Pooch Pics with Saint Nick" will provide professional photos of your dog with the big guy for the first two weekends of December, according to their Facebook.

If your dog gets nervous around lots of dogs, don't fret. Each session will take place in the calm privacy of Three Dog Bakery's "pawty room".

Professional photographers with Birch Valley Photography will provide you with one or more high-resolution digital photos starting at $35.

This year, all proceeds are going to "My Dog Eats First", a charity that provides food, supplies and veterinary services for pets of the homeless in the Louisville community.

"They help houseless people who have dogs feed their dogs. It's a very great charity and we love them so much," Shelby Simpson, Three Dog Bakery owner, said.

Pictures with Santa are appointment-only and scheduled in 15-minute blocks. Time slots will reportedly get booked up quickly.

If you would like ensure your pup gets their photo with Santa this Christmas, call (502) 897-3364.

