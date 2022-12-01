Celebrate the season with these holiday events in Elizabethtown

You and your loved ones can enjoy the annual parade, festive films at The State or the 32nd Annual Christmas in the Park!

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Annual Parade

Kick off the holiday season with Elizabethtown's annual Christmas parade and 'Light Up Downtown'.

The festivities will return Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will start on St. John Road at 5 p.m. and will travel south on Dixie Highway and end at the Square.

When the parade finishes, Mayor Rene Sullivan will read Twas' the Night Before Christmas, children from Cecilia Valley Elementary School will sing Christmas carols and Sullivan will countdown to light up the city's tree.

Officials say there will be free hot cocoa and cookies available for attendees.

Movies at The State

Catch a Christmas flick with friends or family!

Tickets are on sale now at The State's website, or they can be purchased at the Box Office window the night of the showing. Doors and the Box Office window will open one hour before showtime. Tickets are $3 per person.

A list of festive films that will be played at The State are:

It’s a Wonderful Life, Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

The Polar Express, Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Elf, Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

White Christmas, Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Vacation, Dec, 16 at 7:00 p.m. (NOTE: Wear your ugly Christmas sweater)

The Grinch (2018), Dec. 17at 7:00 p.m.

Christmas in the Park

The 32nd Annual Christmas in the Park is open daily from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until Jan. 1, 2023.

Officials say it's free to drive through Freeman Lake Park and see all of the light displays provided by local community partners. There are over 120 displays this season.

All staff ask is that you don't pull off on the side or exit your vehicle. They say you must stay in line, and in your vehicle, as you watch the lights.

Donations are welcome and accepted at the end of the route, officials added. Donations go to assist in the cost of staffing, electric and yearly enhancements overall.

For more information about these events, please visit Elizabethtown's website.

