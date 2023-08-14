'Shocked and heartbroken' | Beloved Shelbyville Walmart employee dies

Luke Morris was well-known in the community for his kind smile and joyous personality.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved Walmart employee known in the Shelbyville community for always spreading joy has died.

The Shelby County Coroner's Office confirmed Luke Morris died over the weekend. According to his family, Luke died in his sleep and they believe it was due to his heart.

If you ever visited the Walmart on Taylorsville Road, chances are you ran into Luke or saw him pushing carts in the parking lot.

WHAS11's Brooke Hasch interviewed Luke back in February after a post about his cheerful demeanor went viral in a community group on Facebook.

"[Luke's] always bringing smiles to everyone he comes in contact with," the post read. "I can't even imagine how many people Luke has seen come through the doors at Walmart. It's been 18 years for me and Luke still remembers me and we always catch up whenever I see him there."

Luke had been an employee at the Walmart in Shelbyville for over 30 years. He started working there when he was 16 years old.

On Sunday, the store posted about Luke's passing and called him "a pillar" at the store.

"We are in shock and heartbroken over the news," the store said. "Please keep his family, his Walmart family and his friends in your thoughts and prayers over the next few days and weeks to come."

He was known for having overwhelming love for the Shelbyville community, the Shelbyville Walmart and the Crusade for Children.

Luke told WHAS11 it wasn't hard to come in every day with a smile on his face; "You just gotta keep up with it," he said.

This story may be updated.

