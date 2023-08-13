'Nick is a miracle': Family of LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt says he is 'doing well'

"We still have a lot work to do but he is getting there."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been two weeks since the heroic Louisville police officer who was critically injured during a mass shooting in April was released from the hospital after months of recovery.

Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt's family posted a statement on Facebook saying Wilt has been "doing well" and is "enjoying being at home."

"We still have a lot work to do but he is getting there. Nick continues working hard in outpatient therapy, he has goals and he is working to achieve them," a portion of the statement said. "I am so grateful to be typing “Nick” and “Home” I am saying that because back in April and May we didn’t know what the outcome was going to be but thankfully by the grace of God, Nick is a miracle and works to improve every day."

The 26-year-old responded to the shooting at Old National Bank when he was shot. He was then rushed to UofL Hospital, where he remained in critical condition for nearly a month.

After multiple surgeries and procedures at UofL Hospital and Jewish Hospital, his condition improved enough to be transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute where he continued his therapy through outpatient care.

In total, Wilt spent more than three and a half months recovering in the hospital.

The social media update ended with Wilt's family thanking everyone for their continued support and what they did during Wilt Week.

"My family and I are so thankful for the support that was shown during Wilt Week! It was so amazing to see everyone out at each event showing their support for Nick. Thank you to all the organizers and to the community for making Wilt Week a successful week. We will forever be grateful for the generous community support."

