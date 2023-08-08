Barry Manilow awards local high school music teacher $10K ahead of Lousiville show

Floyd County Central High teacher Doug Elmore will get $5,000 for himself and another $5,000 to buy new musical instruments for his students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana high school music teacher was awarded $10,000 from a music icon on Tuesday.

Barry Manilow announced Doug Elmore, a teacher at Floyd County Central High School, was the winner of Manilow's Music Project contest.

Elmore will receive $5,000 in cash and another $5,000 in "Manilow bucks" to purchase musical instruments for his school's music program. He'll also get VIP tickets to Manilow's upcoming tour stop in Louisville later this August.

Manilow partnered with the KFC Yum! Center to secure nominations for deserving music educators in Kentuckiana.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude, said Manilow. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

According to a press release, the Manilow Music Project has given away more than $10 million worth of funding and musical instrument donations.

Manilow's career spans more than seven decades and includes hits like "Mandy", "Can't Smile Without You", and "Copacabana".

