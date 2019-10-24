WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The United States Senate confirmed 37-year-old Justin Walker to the United States District Court today to represent the Western District of Kentucky.

Walker, who is a former law professor at the University of Louisville, was nominated by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

"Mr. Walker has sharpened his legal skills at the highest levels, including premier clerkships with then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh and former Justice Anthony Kennedy…His thoughtful and deliberate approach fit the mold of a federal judge who – imagine this – will uphold the laws and the Constitution as they are actually written, not as he might wish them to be," Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell said.

The Senate voted 50-41 in favor of Walker to be confirmed to the U.S. District Court. This comes on the heels of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee moving to advance the vote last week.

Prior to this confirmation, concerns were raised from some Senate leaders regarding his age and clerkship under U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as well as his record of never trying a case in court.

Sen. Rand Paul also released a statement following the confirmation.

“I was proud to recommend Justin to the administration for the Western District vacancy, and I congratulate him on his confirmation by the Senate today,” said Sen. Paul. “I am confident his experience, knowledge, and dedication to the Constitution will serve Kentuckians well.”

