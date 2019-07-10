FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- They were never going to "cut and run.” The president's former lawyer was in Kentucky today describing the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing.



He and the man many consider the architect behind the Supreme Court appointments, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, spoke in Frankfort today.



But while Senator McConnell was talking about those victories, he walked away from answering questions from reporters.



He had spoken for about 90 minutes to the Federalist Society in the Kentucky House Chambers. When the conservative and libertarian attorneys were allowed to ask questions, they stuck to the topic, not questions about the impeachment situation or overnight decision to allow Turkey to fight in Syria—both items tweeted about by the president today.



They wanted to hear about Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford.



Leader McConnell and former White House Counsel Don McGahn have behind-the-scenes details about the contentious confirmation.



"I got to tell you, other circumstance, other times, I could easily see people cutting and running,” McGahn said. “But President Trump, once he digs in he digs in.”



Kentucky's senior senator has been called the architect of President Trump's effort to fulfill federal court appointments, something this group applauds. And he's credited with holding open a Supreme Court which helped the president win election.



But that Kavanaugh confirmation exposed a political weakness that he's worked to shore up.



"In spite of my begging and pleading some of the women, Republican senators over the years, to go on the judiciary committee I had failed,” McConnell said. “So we did not have a single female member on the judiciary. By the way we have two now.”



Another question we wanted to ask was about U of L professor and federal judge nominee Justin Walker, who is awaiting final approval to serve on the federal bench of the Western District of Kentucky.



There was no mention of him by McConnell.



But at this summer's confirmation hearing, Leader McConnell voiced his support for the 37-year-old who is up for a lifetime appointment.





