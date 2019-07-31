LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Some describe him as a brilliant legal mind and the guy you want on your trivia team, and soon he could be a federal judge.

On Wednesday U.S. senators grilled UofL law professor Justin Walker, who President Donald Trump has nominated to a lifetime appointment on the federal bench. Walker is 37-years-old.

He's a millennial with conservative political beliefs, yet his left-leaning colleagues and students say lawmakers will be making a mistake if they don't confirm Justin Walker.

On Wednesday both sides of the aisle asked pointed questions as Walker took his first step towards becoming the next federal judge for the Western District of Kentucky.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Republican Lindsay Graham was the first to bring up age at Justin Walker's hearing. While not the youngest person President Trump has nominated to a federal judgeship, he's part of a trend that could impact the court for decades.

Democrats pecked away at his credentials.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Walker if he had ever presented an argument before a federal jury. When Walker replied that he had not but had spent his career writing about complex questions of criminal procedure, Feinstein commended his career path but insisted a federal judgeship is “different work.”

Last summer we learned some of his pedigree when he spoke in support of Brett Kavanaugh, for whom he used to clerk.

Colin Crawford, dean of the Brandeis School of Law at UofL, described Walker as an “absolutely outstanding colleague.” Crawford, who describes himself as left-of-center ideologically, went on to say that, while he knows of Walker’s conservative personal beliefs, he believes Walker is driven by the merits of law, not ideology.

“I have a very different view of politics than he does, but that being said it gives me great comfort that he's the one being nominated for that position,” Crawford said.

Third-year law student Samantha Hall agreed, saying she thinks it would be a “mistake not to confirm him.” The self-described left-leaning Hall called Walker brilliant in law and less serious topics.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with him on writing law review articles as well as going to weekly trivia nights with him and I can tell you he's brilliant in both of those regards,” Hall said.

Professor Walker's nomination must clear committee before a full Senate vote but, considering the Republican majority in that body, it would be surprising for him not to be confirmed.

That vote could take place late this summer.