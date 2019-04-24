WARREN COUNTY, Kentucky — (WHAS11)--Brooks Houck, the main suspect in Crystal Rogers disappearance, is going in front of a jury on unrelated charges Wednesday.

The trial started Tuesday with jury selection, however, has since moved out of Nelson County, to Warren County because of juror bias. The defense attorney worried Houck wouldn’t get a fair trial because of his connection to the Crystal Rogers case.

Houck is currently facing felony theft charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of shingles from Lowes.

If Houck is convicted on all charges he could be facing up to 20 years in prison.