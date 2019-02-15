LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The theft trial for Brooks Houck will be moved to Warren County, Ky.

Houck pleaded not guilty to multiple theft charges in 2018 after police said he stole shingles from Lowe's.

Brian Butler, Houck's attorney, said the extensive media coverage of another case involving his client would have made it impossible for Houck to have a fair trial in Nelson County.

