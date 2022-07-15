WHAS11 School Supply Drive: How to help Louisville students in the classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready to feel some school spirit because WHAS11 News is launching a school supply drive for Louisville students this summer.
Donating is easy. You can donate online, simply by shopping on this Amazon wish list. When you use this link, you donations will be shipped directly to the Home of the Innocents.
You can also buy and drop off supplies at West Broadway Kroger, Portland Kroger, Poplar Level Kroger and Highlands Kroger.
You can donate online or at the four Kroger locations until Aug. 2.
Below is a list of necessary supplies:
- Backpacks
- Notebooks (no spiral)
- Composition notebooks
- Loose leaf paper
- 1 inch binders/dividers
- 2 pocket folders
- Markers
- Colored pencils
- Pens
- Flexible pencils
- Mechanical pencils
- Permanent markers
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks
- Liquid glue
- Pencil pouches/boxes
- Index cards
- Safety scissors
- Tissues
- Disinfecting wipes
The WHAS11 School Supply Drive is sponsored by Jefferson County Public Schools and Kroger. All school supplies will be donated to Home of the Innocents.
On behalf of WHAS11, thank you for your generosity.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and vidos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.