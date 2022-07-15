WHAS11 School Supply Drive: How to help Louisville students in the classroom

WHAS11 is throwing a school supply drive to help countless kids get back to school with everything they need for success this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready to feel some school spirit because WHAS11 News is launching a school supply drive for Louisville students this summer.

Donating is easy. You can donate online, simply by shopping on this Amazon wish list. When you use this link, you donations will be shipped directly to the Home of the Innocents.

You can also buy and drop off supplies at West Broadway Kroger, Portland Kroger, Poplar Level Kroger and Highlands Kroger.

You can donate online or at the four Kroger locations until Aug. 2.

Below is a list of necessary supplies:

Backpacks

Notebooks (no spiral)

Composition notebooks

Loose leaf paper

1 inch binders/dividers

2 pocket folders

Markers

Colored pencils

Pens

Flexible pencils

Mechanical pencils

Permanent markers

Highlighters

Glue sticks

Liquid glue

Pencil pouches/boxes

Index cards

Safety scissors

Tissues

Disinfecting wipes

The WHAS11 School Supply Drive is sponsored by Jefferson County Public Schools and Kroger. All school supplies will be donated to Home of the Innocents.

On behalf of WHAS11, thank you for your generosity.

