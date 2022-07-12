Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana announces new location in California neighborhood

The organization announced the new club will be in partnership with the St. Stephen Family Life Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Children in west Louisville will have another option when it comes to education mixed with fun.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana announced a new location set for the California neighborhood.

According to a news release, the California Boys & Girls Club is a partnership with the St. Stephen Family Life Center. It will be located at 1508 West Kentucky Street.

The club offers a variety of programming which encourages academic success, healthy lifestyles and building character which helps each child to realize their full potential.

The California club will open in October to first through eighth graders during its first year of operations but will increase grade levels over the years.

They expect to have children up to 12th grade by 2026.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana said enrollment for the new club will begin in September.

The organization also has clubs in the Newburg, Parkland and Shawnee neighborhoods.

