Louisville woman facing multiple charges after unlawfully entering JCPS school

According to JCPS Police, Jamescha Whiteside, 31, caused Rutherford Elementary to go on full lockdown after she threatened staff and fought with police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was arrested after unlawfully entering a Jefferson County Public School and threatening elementary school staff.

According to JCPS Police, 31-year-old Jamescha Whiteside's actions caused Rutherford Elementary School to go on full lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Whiteside bypassed the school's security procedures and began banging on a classroom door on the second floor. She demanded the teacher open the door, shouting -- "I'll get you!" -- at the teacher.

In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, Principal Kenya Natsis said Whiteside disrupted a class inside and others. After she was asked to calm down, Natsis said Whiteside began threatening staff, so JCPS Police was called.

When officers arrived, they said Whiteside was "highly combative" and began screaming obscenities at police and threw papers off a desk in the school lobby.

After being told she was under arrest, she began fighting with officers, "swinging and kicking wildly," police said.

Once Whiteside was arrested, police discovered she had a stolen firearm inside her vehicle while on school property.

Whiteside is charged with Resisting Arrest; Terroristic Threatening - 2nd degree; Disorderly Conduct - 2nd degree; Criminal Trespassing - 1st degree; Receiving Stolen Property (firearm); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property.

Natsis said no students or staff were injured in the "disheartening incident."

"We have security measures in place to restrict access to our school and keep everyone safe inside," Natsis said.

Whiteside was arraigned in court Thursday morning and a judge set her bond at $25,000 cash. If posted, she will be placed into home incarceration.

