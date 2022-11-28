Louisville jewelry store to host event to benefit Kentucky Humane Society

Customers who bring a much-needed item for the Humane Society could save up to 70% off their entire purchase.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville jewelry retail store’s “howl-iday” event is making its return this year and customers can earn big savings while supporting the Kentucky Humane Society.

Royal Jewelers, located on Shelbyville Road in Saint Matthews, will host its free, annual “Pearls and Puptails” event on Dec. 15 from 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The family-owned jewelry store offers a wide range of jewelry including engagement rings, wedding bands and many one-of-a-kind pieces.

A portion of the business’ sales during the event will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society, according to a press release.

Adoptable puppies from KHS will be on-site.

There will also be specialty cocktails courtesy of Tito's Vodka, champagne and snacks from Harvey's Cheese of Logan Street Market.

Customers who bring a much-needed item for the Humane Society will also be able to select an ornament from the Royal Discount Tree, which could save them up to 70% off their entire purchase during the event.

