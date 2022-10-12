KHS receives $125,000 grant to help keep pets, their owners together

Officials with KHS said the goal is to help struggling pet owners in Louisville keep their pets happy, healthy and ultimately in their homes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) received a $125,000 Preserving Families grant from PetSmart Charities.

“Each year thousands of local families face the heartbreak of being separated from their furry family members. Many dogs and cats are lost, and others are rehomed or turned in to shelters because their owners cannot afford their care,” Karen Koenig, vice president of animal welfare, said. “Thanks to PetSmart Charities, KHS will have the resources to help an estimated 8,800 families and 10,300 pets over the next two years.”

Funds will support KHS’ family Pet Resource programs to keep pets in their homes, including:

Free counseling, lost-and-found resources and behavioral advice

Microchipping to increase the number of lost pets that are reunited with their families

Training to help animals overcome behavioral challenges

Affordable spay/neuter surgeries, wellness services and emergency veterinary care to help pets remain in their homes.

“Today, the rising cost of veterinary care is out of reach for 28 percent of pet parents,” Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities, said. “The Kentucky Humane Society is doing important work to ensure more pets get the care they need, and we’re happy to lend support. When pet parents are connected to resources, together we can ensure more of them stay where they belong – in loving homes.”

Families that are struggling with their pets are encouraged to contact the KHS Pet Help Line at 502-509-4738 or email helpline@kyhumane.org.

